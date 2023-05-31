OTM Open Thread 5/31: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. The Red Sox almost pulled of Mother’s Day Miracle 2.0 or The Penultimate Day of May game. Sadly they fell just short in a 9-8 loss. The Sox will hope for better luck tonight with James Paxton on the mound. The two game losing streak, combined with the Toronto Blue Jays winning two straight, has put Boston back into last place in the AL East. Or, by record, first place in the AL or NL Central. There’s still one more game against the Cincinnati Reds tomorrow with Chris Sale starting so it’s a winnable series.

