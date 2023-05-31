Red Sox Links: Catching Up

It’s been a season full of ebbs and flows thus far, and the Sox are finally back home after an eleven-day road trip. The best way to stay up to date is with our weekly Monday Morning Brushback, but if you already read that and are looking for more, Jen McCaffrey covered the West Coast trip. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Alex Cora was at the Celtics game on Monday night. If, for some reason, you’d like to read more about that debacle, he talked about his experience at the game and what it’s like managing a team in Boston. (Karen Guregian, MassLive)

With the Celtics eliminated, the Red Sox are in the spotlight, at least until football starts back up. Cora gave an update on the team at this point, among other things. (Gabrielle Starr, Boston Herald)

Marcelo Mayer is headed to Portland as he continues to climb the minor league ranks. Alex Cora spoke about the first-round pick as a player and as a person. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

In other prospect news, an off-season acquisition has been rising through the organization and could potentially be seen in the majors at some point this season. (Scott Neville, Sports Illustrated)