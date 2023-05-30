OTM Open Thread 5/30: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! After another off day in May the Red Sox return home to face the Cincinnati Reds. Brayan Bello will have the ball and look to build on his success last time out against the Los Angeles Angels. He could bring his ERA into the threes. He’s gonna be fun to watch for a long time.

While I think the sentiment to keep Xander Bogaerts in town around here is strong (and correct):

Marcelo Mayer is moving faster through the Red Sox system than any HS draftee in years. A look at the how and why of his fast track. “I’ve never had a chance to work with a player like this before.” https://t.co/Gu7v8dpnmR via @BostonGlobe — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) May 29, 2023

Mayer and Story as the shortstop / second base combo in 2024 could be pretty exciting.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.