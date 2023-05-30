 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 5/30: It is Tuesday

Big Red (Sox) Machine

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: MAR 18 Spring Training - Red Sox at Rays Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Tuesday! After another off day in May the Red Sox return home to face the Cincinnati Reds. Brayan Bello will have the ball and look to build on his success last time out against the Los Angeles Angels. He could bring his ERA into the threes. He’s gonna be fun to watch for a long time.

While I think the sentiment to keep Xander Bogaerts in town around here is strong (and correct):

Mayer and Story as the shortstop / second base combo in 2024 could be pretty exciting.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

