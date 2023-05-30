Red Sox Links: Is The Rotation Crunch Now A Bullpen Crunch?

If it seems to you like Marcelo Mayer has been moving through the system pretty quickly, then you’re right. He made it to Portland faster than any other Red Sox draftee since 2009. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

One of Mayer’s new Portland teammates, Chase Medroith, has also been a quick riser. He might be eager to get to the big leagues in order to play with the guy who was his favorite player when he was younger: Kiké Hernández. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

The Red Sox sure do have a lot of long men in the bullpen right now: Cutter Krawford, Josh Winckowski, Nick Pivetta, and Corey Kluber. As our own Jacob Roy writes, this balance could cost the Sox going forward. But for now, Alex Cora likes it. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Are the Red Sox going to be involved in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes? No one knows and it’s pointless to even discuss it at this point. And yet, every week there’s another useless article filed with pointless speculation about the future of the greatest player of all time. If that’s your thing, here’s another one. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

Do you like prestige TV theories that stretch plausibility but widely circulate online nonetheless? Of course you do! Here’s one that ties in the finale of HBO’s Succession to a little-known former Red Sox player. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)