Red Sox Nation would have been thrilled for this series to end in a split, and with that goal accomplished can the Sox take three of four against the Blue Jays?

Nick Pivetta will sure try. Pivetta hasn’t really been bad this season. He’s just been very very meh. Sitting on a 5.11 ERA he’s not showing off but he’s been going five innings and allowing 3 or4 runs. Which again, isn’t great but he’s a tick away from a few quality starts this season, aside from a small implosion against the Los Angeles Angels. And it’s not like the Jays have been pushovers these last two games. It took just about everything the Sox had to win them. But wins banked still count towards the total at the end fo September.

Alec Manoah…well, he’s a pitcher to get out of the way now unless it’s already too late. 2023 has been rough on the righty so far but he’s pulled his ERA to a more respectable 4.88 in his last two starts. Still, he’s had at least four walks in four of his six starts. And he’s lasted less than five innings in thee of those. There could be a little something to exploit still.

Connor Wong, fresh off his two homer night, is back at catcher.

Bo Bichette has 7 homers to Vlad Jr.’s 5. He’s got 43 hits already in 30 games.

Devers, Casas, and Kirk are the only players across both starting lineups without a stolen base on the year. Who from that group gets one first?

Game 32: Blue Jays at Red Sox Lineup spot Blue Jays Red Sox Lineup spot Blue Jays Red Sox 1 George Springer, RF Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Bo Bichette, SS Masataka Yoshida, LF 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Justin Turner, DH 4 Matt Chapman, DH Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Daulton Varsho, LF Jarren Duran, CF 6 Alejandro Kirk, C Triston Casas, 1B 7 Whit Merrifield, 2B Enmanual Valdez, 2B 8 Santiago Espinal, 3B Kiké Hernández, SS 9 Kevin Kiermaier, CF Connor Wong, C SP Alex Manoah, RHP Nick Pivetta, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN. Let’s go for five in a row!