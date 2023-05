Happy Wednesday. The Red Sox are riding a four-game winning streak as they sit at 17-14, a couple games of cushion removed from “a loss means back under .500” which is nice. The Yankees are in last place in the AL East which is very nice. Connor Wong and Alex Verdugo are breaking out in year three of the trade. It’ll be Nick Pivetta against Alek Manoah tonight at 7:10 PM ET.

Just need to watch this one again:

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.