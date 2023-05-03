Red Sox Links: The Connor Wong Show

It’s all about Connor Wong. It could just be a blip, or it could be the start of something bigger. Either way, Alex Cora is having fun watching the young catcher contribute at the major league level, on both sides of the ball (Keagan Stiefel, NESN)

Triston Casas hasn’t had the best start to 2023. He’s controlling the zone and getting into good counts, but he hasn’t been doing damage when he’s in those spots. Alex Cora gave him a rest against a left-handed pitcher last night. He explained his reasoning for doing so and touched on some other topics. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

In injury news, Zach Kelly went down with an elbow issue earlier this year. Kelly underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, the first in many steps towards getting back on the field. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

Bullpen help, anyone? The White Sox parted ways with two former Red Sox relievers as they shook up their roster on Tuesday. Looks like Chaim got the last laugh with those moves (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Everybody can exhale, at least for a minute. Garrett Whitlock’s injury may not be as bad as the initial fear, and he could avoid major surgery. Fingers crossed. (Brady Farkas, Sports Illustrated)

Adam Duvall has made some pretty significant progress in his return to Fenway and may even be ahead of schedule. (Keagan Stiefel, NESN)