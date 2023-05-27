After an early-season injury scare, on top of a Spring Training injury scare, Garrett Whitlock is back and ready to resume his quest for a rotation spot. The demotions of Corey Kluber and Nick Pivetta certainly help, but the former relief ace is going to need to prove he has what it takes to be a frontline starting pitcher. Over the sample in 2022 and 2023that we’ve seen from him, he might. Like Brayan Bello there have been gems, multi-inning gems turned meh, and some failures. But his stuff is electric. If he can be a starter throwing 150-200 innings a year that’s a huge advantage for years to come.

Whitlock is opposed by Zach Davies, coming off the IL today as well. Probably a type of matchup that doesn’t occur too often.

Still nursing his calf, Rafael Devers will miss a second game. If the offense can click like last night they can let him rest up and come back strong.

Game 52: Red Sox at Diamondbacks Lineup spot Red Sox Diamondbacks Lineup spot Red Sox Diamondbacks 1 Raimel Tapia, LF Pavin Smith, 1B 2 Alex Verdugo, RF Ketel Marte, 2B 3 Justin Turner, 3B Corbin Caroll, CF 4 Masataka Yoshida, DH Christian Walker, 1B 5 Jarren Duran, CF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF 6 Triston Casas, 1B Josh Rojas, 3B 7 Kiké Hernández, SS Gabriel Moreno, C 8 Emmanuel Valdez, 2B Jake McCarthy, RF 9 Reese McGuire,C Geraldo Perdomo, SS SP Garrett Whitlock, RHP Zach Davies, RHP

It’s. Red Sox vs Diamondbacks again at 7:40 PM ET on WEEI and FOX.