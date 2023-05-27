After an early-season injury scare, on top of a Spring Training injury scare, Garrett Whitlock is back and ready to resume his quest for a rotation spot. The demotions of Corey Kluber and Nick Pivetta certainly help, but the former relief ace is going to need to prove he has what it takes to be a frontline starting pitcher. Over the sample in 2022 and 2023that we’ve seen from him, he might. Like Brayan Bello there have been gems, multi-inning gems turned meh, and some failures. But his stuff is electric. If he can be a starter throwing 150-200 innings a year that’s a huge advantage for years to come.
Whitlock is opposed by Zach Davies, coming off the IL today as well. Probably a type of matchup that doesn’t occur too often.
Still nursing his calf, Rafael Devers will miss a second game. If the offense can click like last night they can let him rest up and come back strong.
Game 52: Red Sox at Diamondbacks
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Diamondbacks
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Diamondbacks
|1
|Raimel Tapia, LF
|Pavin Smith, 1B
|2
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|Ketel Marte, 2B
|3
|Justin Turner, 3B
|Corbin Caroll, CF
|4
|Masataka Yoshida, DH
|Christian Walker, 1B
|5
|Jarren Duran, CF
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF
|6
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Josh Rojas, 3B
|7
|Kiké Hernández, SS
|Gabriel Moreno, C
|8
|Emmanuel Valdez, 2B
|Jake McCarthy, RF
|9
|Reese McGuire,C
|Geraldo Perdomo, SS
|SP
|Garrett Whitlock, RHP
|Zach Davies, RHP
It’s. Red Sox vs Diamondbacks again at 7:40 PM ET on WEEI and FOX.
