Red Sox Links: The Corey Kluber Signing Is Going To Be Debated For A Long Time

Ok, so I may have jumped on the gun a bit on that whole Triston Casas breakout thing. But the rookie doesn’t sound worried yet. He’s trusting himself and his process, and a lot of the underlying metrics say that’s exactly what he should be doing. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Does Chaim Bloom regret letting Nate Eovaldi get away and signing Corey Kluber instead? Maybe, but he’s still confident that Kluber can turn things around. (Ricky Doyle, NESN)

What explains the offensive surge we’ve seen from David Hamilton so far this year down on the farm? It could be a new weighted bat training program that the Sox have implemented. Close to half of their minor leaguers are working on it in an attempt to improve bat speed. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

While Raffy Devers has had a weird season with the bat this year (the power is up, but the plate discipline and walk rate is way down) there’s one thing he’s getting unconditional praise for: his improved defense. His key to the turnaround with his glove may be a guy most Red Sox fans hate: San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Look, if you give Kevin Millar a window to discuss 2004 (even, like a tiny little dormer window that was painted shut two owners ago) he’s going to discuss 2004. So it’s no surprise that he’s on the Celtics bandwagon as they attempt to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. (Nick “Fitzy” Stevens, WEEI — and yes, that’s how his byline reads)