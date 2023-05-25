Happy Thursday. Well, that ended poorly. James Paxton was knocked around. The bats never quite woke up in Los Angeles / Anaheim. The Red Sox are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays at the bottom of the AL East. 3.5 games back of the Yankees. 6.5 back of the Orioles. 9.5 back of the Tampa Bay Rays. All things considered that isn’t terrible. The rotation is looking up overall. Garret Whitlock is about to return. We’re nearing the time when we should know if Trevor Story and/or Adam Duvall can return. There’s no game today as the Sox travel to Arizona for the weekend. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
OTM Open Thread 5/25: It is Thursday
A tale of two teams
