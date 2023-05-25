Minor Lines 5/24/23: Shane Drohan Might Not Have Been Ready

Yesterday was fun, wasn’t it? Four wins including some late rallies, and lots of home runs. Well, sadly, runs don’t carry over into the next night, as every team that played, lost, at least once, and no team lost by less than five runs. Greenville did win one of a double-header, at least. Still interested in reading? Well, read on!

Yesterday, I wrote a long pontification on David Hamilton’s belonging in the Majors. A guy with some significant Major League service time in the last couple of seasons must have taken offense to that notion. It was even a guy that has some playing time at shortstop (lol.) His name, in case you can’t figure it out, was Bobby Dalbec, who hit a home run in this game to drive in the Woo Sox’s only two runs of the night. He drove in Niko Goodrum, who had another pretty decent night, or as decent of a night you can have and lose by 13 runs. The WooSox managed to get eight hits on the night even though Tanner Tully had their number, but had just 2 men in scoring position all night and squandered both opportunities.

Let’s talk about this pitching, since, really, that’s all you can talk about. I praised Matt Dermody yesterday in pitching a remarkable seven innings. Last night’s bad performance was hosted by Shane Drohan, who’s now had a few stinkers in a row in AAA and who may not have been as ready for the promotion as originally thought. He has a double-digit ERA and a WHIP of 2.09 so far in Worcester. Though, at least this time, he only gave up only one home run ball, courtesy of.... sigh... Franchy Cordero. Cordero’s home run made it 5-0 and it marked the end of Drohan’s night after just 2 2⁄ 3 innings. It got worse from there, as Norwith Gudino, Oddanier Mosqueda, Cam Booser, and Taylor Broadway all were hammered for some more runs. Let’s just say, after this team’s bullpen showing, I know why Darmody pitched seven last night, and I’m glad this Major League roster’s pitching staff is now mostly pristine. Maybe Drohan can benefit being something of a spot starter/multi-inning reliever on this AAA team if it is decided he does not move back down to Portland, but having him in the rotation seems pretty counterproductive at this point, especially with a couple lefties already in the rotation just plain pitching better.

Portland: RAINED OUT (To be rescheduled 5/27)

The SeaDogs figured that bringing some rain along to Manchester, New Hampshire would both prepare them for the 11:00 AM game this morning and would look better than a fourth team losing. Thanks Portland, can always count on you! Though, funny how it was beautiful out less than 100 miles as the crow flies...

Greenville, Game 1: L, 0-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Drive could not muster a run in this abbreviated first game of the double-header. They did not even get an extra base hit. No runner all night even reached second base. Mayer batted into a double play and otherwise did not have a hit in this one. Starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion also had a forgettable performance, allowing a home run to the second batter he faced all night, and let five total runs cross, but stayed in almost the whole game as the Drive grin and bore it.

Greenville, Game 2: W, 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Just 30 minutes later, the Drive were a different game against the Rome Braves, scoring two runs in the first inning from a Blaze Jordan home run. Dalton Rogers allowed a Brave to return the favor in the bottom of the inning, but Greenville never looked back and Rogers struck seven out in 4 2⁄ 3 innings in this shortened contest, allowing just three hits and just that one run. The Drive are flirting with .500, which I guess is a good place for a High-A team to be in general.

The Fredericksburg Nationals took Salem’s pitching staff to task Wednesday night, namely getting to Caleb Bolden (who was out for a third inning but couldn’t record an out) and Jonathan Brand in the ninth inning. Salem’s middle of the lineup was missing in action, as the fourth through seventh spots combined to go 0-for-13 with five strikeouts. Having that many batters not capitalizing on opportunities in a row just will not win you games. Only two Salem players in tonight’s lineup have an OPS over .750... which isn’t ideal, but at least, as I’ve said before, these players have quite a bit of time to work on that.

Here’s to a better showing on Thursday. Have a good day, and a good off night free of stress on if Boston will, uh, score a run or two, maybe?