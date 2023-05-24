Red Sox Nation waited through all of 2022 and then part of 2023 for James Paxton to appear in a major league game. And somehow, after many, many failed reclamation projects Paxton is looking like the real deal. In his first two starts he’s tossed 11 innings while allowing 3 runs. He’s struck out 14 and walked 3. Can he keep it up? Who knows! But he was good years ago when healthy. Are he and Chris Sale finally over the injuries that have kept them sidelined?

The veteran pitcher we thought would be hanging around is….in the bullpen now.

Corey Kluber said he isn't going to dwell on moving to the bullpen because nothing good can come from that. He took accountability for putting himself in this situation. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) May 24, 2023

Kluber and Pivetta both in the ‘pen and Whitlock about to return. Weird.

Tyler Anderson had a career year in 2022 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and signed a rich free agent deal with the Angels after his breakout. Now he’s reverted. With any luck he’s still lost and the Red Sox can salvage the series with one win.

Game 50: Red Sox at Angels Lineup spot Red Sox Angels Lineup spot Red Sox Angels 1 Rob Refsnyder, LF Taylor Ward, LF 2 Justin Turner, 1B Mike Trout, CF 3 Masataka Yoshida, DH Shohei Ohtani, DH 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Hunter Renfroe, RF 5 Kiké Hernández, SS Brandon Drury, 1B 6 Pablo Reyes, 2B Gio Urshela, 3B 7 Connor Wong, C Luis Rengito, 2B 8 Raimel Tapia, RF Chad Wallace, C 9 Jarren Duran, CF Zach Neto, SS SP James Paxton, LHP Tyler Anderson, LHP

First pitch is 9:38 on WEEI and NESN.