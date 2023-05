Happy Wednesday. The game was a loss but Brayan Bello last night: 7 innings, 2 runs, 6 Ks, 2 walks? You’ll take that every time. This kid is looking as special as we heard. However, it will be up to Old Man James Paxton to prevent a sweep tonight. Another Red Sox vs Angels 9:38 PM ET affair with an off day for travel tomorrow.

Talk about what you want, hope the bats feats on Tyler Anderson, and be good to one another.