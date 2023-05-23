Happy Tuesday! It was a tough loss last night but how about Tanner Houck? The pitching might be here...if the Red Sox can get everyone firing at the same time. Brayan Bello starts tonight with another 9:38 PM ET first pitch. Wednesday is the same - no surprise day games this week. Then we can all sleep in on Thursday and prepare...for night games in Arizona. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
Filed under:
OTM Open Thread 5/23: It is Tuesday
The takeaways are...good!
Loading comments...