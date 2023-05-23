Red Sox Links: Bullpen Blues

Kenley Jansen has been struggling ever since recording his 400th career save against the Braves, and there are few things more frustrating than a struggling closer. But he’s pretty sure it’s a mechanical issue, one that he’s identified and is working on. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Speaking of struggling relief pitchers, Richard Bleier has been having rough outings out of the bullpen all season long. Yesterday, the Red Sox placed him on the IL with shoulder inflammation. Brennan Bernardino was called up in his stead. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Jarren Duran has been doing the complete opposite of struggling ever since being called back up to the big leagues last month. With the Red Sox visiting the Angels in Anaheim, he gets to triumphantly return home — he grew up just a few miles from the Big A, though he was a childhood Red Sox fan. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Neither Yu Chang nor Christian Arroyo were playing nearly as well as Jarren Duran, but both were coming to life before getting injured. Now, both are poised to begin rehab assignments. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

It’s been a rough week for the Red Sox biggest basketball fan, Kenley Jansen. He supports the Lakers. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Then again, the clubhouse’s Celtics fans don’t have much to say right now either. Though one guy who’s been in a 0-3 hole before, Tim Wakefield, hasn’t entirely given up hope. (Steve Buckley, The Athletic)

Daisuke Matsuzaka wasn’t on that legendary 2004 team, but he was on the 2007 World Series winners, and he’s been providing some support to countryman Masataka Yoshida. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)