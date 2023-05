Happy Monday. The Red Sox took two-of-three from the San Diego Padres before another disaster start from Corey Kluber. Series win, we’ll take it. Now it’s time to take the 101 up to Anaheim and face the Los Angeles Angels. Tanner Houck takes the ball tonight at 9:38 PM ET.

How are you holding up with these late-night games?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.