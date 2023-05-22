Red Sox Links: Corey Kluber To Stay In The Rotation

The Klubot is not being unplugged just yet. Despite another ugly start last night in a season that has been full of them, Alex Cora said Corey Kluber isn’t being moved out of the rotation just yet. The Red Sox will go with six starters again next week before deciding on anything further. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

The sixth man in the rotation will be Garrett Whitlock, who’s been tinkering with his changeup during his rehab stints and has now been penciled in to start on Saturday against the Diamondbacks. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Regardless of how many arms make up the rotation, there’s no question about who’s leading it. Chris Sale says things finally feel “normal,” and, in his case, normal means one of the best pitchers in baseball. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

Speaking of have too many pitchers, Alex Verdugo is a former pitcher who continues to express interest in becoming a two-way player at some point. So it was weird concerning last year, when his outfield arm was suddenly looking relatively weak. But after undergoing an offseason shoulder strengthening program, he’s back to having one of the strongest outfield arms in the league. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

And speaking of injuries, Enmanuel Valdez left yesterday’s game after tweaking his thigh on a slip and fall. But the removal was precautionary, and nothing looks too serious right now. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)