Minor Lines 5/21/23: Whitlock and Winning

Worcester, Game 1: W, 5-4 (8) BOX SCORE

In the first game of the double header, Niko Goodrum showed up to play. I don’t want to call it The Niko Goodrum Game, but he did hit his third home run of the season, and he did tie the game by driving new Red Sox outfielder Bradley Zimmer home. The props in this game go to Bobby Dalbec for driving Narcisso Crook home to walkoff the first game of this double-header against the IronPigs (Phillies AAA) in “extras.” But perhaps the biggest exclamation point on the day was Garrett Whitlock going 4 2/3 scoreless in his rehab appearance. Given that he’s in the Major League rotation again next week, and this Iron Pigs lineup has been beating up on WooSox pitching all week, it was refreshing. Chase Shugart blew the lead, but Andrew Politi stayed strong to give Dalbec that opportunity. But there was still another game to be played…

Worcester, Game 2: L, 6-12 (BOX SCORE)

Sad to say, pitching was not as sound in game 2. It was actually quite bad, as thanks to Chris Murphy (6 ER in 3 1/3 innings) and Taylor Broadway (4 ER in 2/3 of an innings) the game was 11-2 in the shortened frames. Even with Dalbec, Jorge Alfaro and Wilyer Abreu all hitting home runs they STILL couldn’t make it any closer than a six-run game. One out of two isn’t, uhhh, too bad right?

Portland, Game 1: W, 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

This was almost the tale of two games… even though this game was only 7 innings! The Sea Dogs owe all their success in game one to the sixth inning. No, really, they went into the sixth with Brian Van Belle pitching, who did… fine I guess… giving up four runs. But they stuck with him, and the bleeding didn’t get worse. Luckily, Nathan Hickey secured the win with a two-run home run, and Luis Guerrero closed the game out flawlessly.

Portland, Game 2: W, 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Sea Dogs did not have to sweat the second game, however, as the Yard Goats only mustered two hits against the committee pitching staff headed by Brendan Nail, who now sports a sub-1 ERA. I’ll ditch the lame hammer and nail pun to focus on the hitting: How about Niko Kavadas and Chase Meidroth each with a home run? How about Alex Binelas with 2 RBIs? Probably a good thing to have a win so decisive after a close call.

Speaking of decisive wins… my goodness! 14 wins against the Hot Rods (Rays High-A) on Marcelo Mayer’s day off. The shortstop in place, Brainer Bonaci, did just fine, with 3 RBIs on a 2-for-5 performance. Blaze Jordan hit a long ball and also had two hits. Perhaps, if I’m being nitpicky, Wikelman Gonzalez giving up five runs isn’t ideal… but they still doubled up the other team!

I know you see the W, so I have bad news first: The pitching staff didn’t have it in this one. Noah Dean allowed 4 runs in 2/3 of an inning. Luckily, the Hillcats (Guardians A) pitching staff REALLY didn’t have it. Luis Ravelo has been a tear for Salem, and today was no exception, as he went 2-for-4 with a walk. Luckily even mores than the bat’s dependency was the bullpen giving up one hit after the fourth inning, and Brock Bell retiring the last six Hillcats in order.

Recently, the affiliates have been averaging right around .500 on days I write Minor Lines… so I’ll definitely take a 5-1 day including a double-header sweep! Happy Monday, everyone!