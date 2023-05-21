The sun is still up and the brooms are out. The Red Sox are looking to sweep pre-season World Series favorites the San Diego Padres. Corey Kluber is still looking for his Chris Sale-esque run. Old friend Michael Wacha starts for the Friars.

Game 47: Red Sox at Padres Lineup spot Red Sox Padres Lineup spot Red Sox Padres 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Fernando Tatis, Jr., RF 2 Masataka Yoshida, DH Jake Cronenworth, 2B 3 Triston Casas, 1B Xander Bogaerts, SS 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Juan Soto, LF 5 Jarren Duran, CF Matt Carpenter, DH 6 Raimel Tapia, LF Ha-Seong Kim, 2B 7 Kiké Hernández, SS Roughed Odor, 2B 8 Emmanuel Valdez, 2B Trent Grisham, CF 9 Reese McGuire, C Brett Sullivan, C SP Corey Kluber, RHP Michael Wacha, RHP

First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.