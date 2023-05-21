 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 47: Red Sox at Padres

Broom time

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The sun is still up and the brooms are out. The Red Sox are looking to sweep pre-season World Series favorites the San Diego Padres. Corey Kluber is still looking for his Chris Sale-esque run. Old friend Michael Wacha starts for the Friars.

Lineup spot Red Sox Padres
Lineup spot Red Sox Padres
1 Alex Verdugo, RF Fernando Tatis, Jr., RF
2 Masataka Yoshida, DH Jake Cronenworth, 2B
3 Triston Casas, 1B Xander Bogaerts, SS
4 Rafael Devers, 3B Juan Soto, LF
5 Jarren Duran, CF Matt Carpenter, DH
6 Raimel Tapia, LF Ha-Seong Kim, 2B
7 Kiké Hernández, SS Roughed Odor, 2B
8 Emmanuel Valdez, 2B Trent Grisham, CF
9 Reese McGuire, C Brett Sullivan, C
SP Corey Kluber, RHP Michael Wacha, RHP

First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

