The sun is still up and the brooms are out. The Red Sox are looking to sweep pre-season World Series favorites the San Diego Padres. Corey Kluber is still looking for his Chris Sale-esque run. Old friend Michael Wacha starts for the Friars.
Game 47: Red Sox at Padres
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Padres
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Padres
|1
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|Fernando Tatis, Jr., RF
|2
|Masataka Yoshida, DH
|Jake Cronenworth, 2B
|3
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|4
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Juan Soto, LF
|5
|Jarren Duran, CF
|Matt Carpenter, DH
|6
|Raimel Tapia, LF
|Ha-Seong Kim, 2B
|7
|Kiké Hernández, SS
|Roughed Odor, 2B
|8
|Emmanuel Valdez, 2B
|Trent Grisham, CF
|9
|Reese McGuire, C
|Brett Sullivan, C
|SP
|Corey Kluber, RHP
|Michael Wacha, RHP
First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.
