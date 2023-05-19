The Red Sox begin their West Coast swing with a reunion series with the San Diego Padres.
James Paxton makes his second start for Boston against Blake Snell. A duel of lefties.
Game 45: Red Sox at Padres
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Padres
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Padres
|1
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|Fernando Tatis, Jr., RF
|2
|Justin Turner, 1B
|Ha-Seong Kim, 2B
|3
|Rob Refsnyder, LF
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|4
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Juan Soto, LF
|5
|Masataka Yoshida, DH
|Nelson Cruz, DH
|6
|Kiké Hernández, SS
|Jake Cronenworth, 2B
|7
|Pablo Reyes, 2B
|Brandon Dixon, 1B
|8
|Jarren Duran, CF
|Austin Nola, C
|9
|Connor Wong, C
|Adam Engel, CF
|SP
|James Paxton, LHP
|Blake Snell, LHP
First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
