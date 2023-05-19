 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 45: Red Sox at Padres

Old friend reunion

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox begin their West Coast swing with a reunion series with the San Diego Padres.

James Paxton makes his second start for Boston against Blake Snell. A duel of lefties.

Lineup spot Red Sox Padres
1 Alex Verdugo, RF Fernando Tatis, Jr., RF
2 Justin Turner, 1B Ha-Seong Kim, 2B
3 Rob Refsnyder, LF Xander Bogaerts, SS
4 Rafael Devers, 3B Juan Soto, LF
5 Masataka Yoshida, DH Nelson Cruz, DH
6 Kiké Hernández, SS Jake Cronenworth, 2B
7 Pablo Reyes, 2B Brandon Dixon, 1B
8 Jarren Duran, CF Austin Nola, C
9 Connor Wong, C Adam Engel, CF
SP James Paxton, LHP Blake Snell, LHP

First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

