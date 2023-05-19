The Red Sox begin their West Coast swing with a reunion series with the San Diego Padres.

James Paxton makes his second start for Boston against Blake Snell. A duel of lefties.

Game 45: Red Sox at Padres Lineup spot Red Sox Padres Lineup spot Red Sox Padres 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Fernando Tatis, Jr., RF 2 Justin Turner, 1B Ha-Seong Kim, 2B 3 Rob Refsnyder, LF Xander Bogaerts, SS 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Juan Soto, LF 5 Masataka Yoshida, DH Nelson Cruz, DH 6 Kiké Hernández, SS Jake Cronenworth, 2B 7 Pablo Reyes, 2B Brandon Dixon, 1B 8 Jarren Duran, CF Austin Nola, C 9 Connor Wong, C Adam Engel, CF SP James Paxton, LHP Blake Snell, LHP

First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.