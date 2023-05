Happy Friday. We made it to the weekend. The bats bounced back. And the Red Sox will have a reunion on the field with Xander Bogaerts. The first game is a 9:40 PM ET start tonight for James Paxton. Saturday is a 10:10 PM affair for Chris Sale. Sunday we’re back to an afternoon game at 4:10 PM ET. Drink your coffee this weekend!

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.