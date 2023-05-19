Red Sox Links: The Xander Bogaerts Series

Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts still talk to each other on the phone every day and, man, I’m going to get emotional. I think maybe I should reach out to some old friends. Life is short, people! Human connection is all we have! (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

As for Xander, he says he has no regrets about leaving the Red Sox and joining the Padres, even with their inconsistent start. They’re pretty much the coolest team in baseball right now and I’ve been to Coronado Island, where he now lives, so yeah, I get it. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

But the team he left behind has been pretty damn fun to watch. And it isn't surprising, then, that a first-quarter awards piece is pretty damn fun to read. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Nick Pivetta, though, has not been particularly fun to watch. But can he find a groove in the bullpen? Let’s hope he can rediscover some of that 2021 ALDS relief pitching magic. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

Aside from Nick Pivetta, the guy who’s probably most upset about Pivetta being bumped to the pen is Ryan Sherriff, who’s been sent back to Worcester as a result. (Sean McGuire, NESN)

Meanwhile, Pivetta might find himself sitting next to Kutter Crawford out there. The righty is officially back with the big league club. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

A guy who won’t be with the big league club for a while (or possibly ever) but who is turning some heads in the minors is Chase Meidroth. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)