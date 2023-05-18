Red Sox Links: Nick Pivetta To The Bullpen

We’re only a few days removed from Nick Pivetta really sounding like he didn’t want to go to the bullpen:

It doesn’t sound like Nick Pivetta will accept being moved to the bullpen..

pic.twitter.com/YwaixmertU — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) May 10, 2023

But his performance just hasn’t matched his bravado, and with the Red Sox 6-man rotation time coming to an end, Alex Cora made it official last night: Pivetta will be in the pen as a multi-inning reliever for the foreseeable future. Given the injury propensity of this rotation, that “foreseeable future” could be like two days, but whatever. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

May seems a little early for a players only meeting, doesn’t it? But on the heels of the Red Sox recent losing streak, Alex Verdugo led the way in the clubhouse this week in calling one. The meeting seems to have worked, and highlights Verdugo’s ascendancy this year. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

And don’t worry about him leaving last night’s game early. It was a very minor groin injury scare, and likely won’t keep him out of the lineup tomorrow night. (MLB.com)

Speaking of injuries, remember Adam Duvall? He’s hoping he’ll be ready to play as soon as he is eligible to come off the IL: June 9 against the Yankees. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Well, it turns out that Wilson Contreras’s methods of messing with Kenley Jansen may not have merely been “gamesmanship” after all. The league has sent out a memo to try to get hitters to step messing with pitchers. (Boston Globe)

Chaim Bloom says he enjoys trading for prospects. We kinda already knew that, but what does the actual track record look like? (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Yes, we’ve heard Pedro Martinez compare Brayan Bello to himself a couple of times already. But I will never get tired of hearing it. (Gayle Troiani, NESN)