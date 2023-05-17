Red Sox 12, Mariners 3: Birthday Boy Bello, Bombastic Bats

Well, this was more like it.

Let’s start with Brayen Bello, the birthday boy. I wouldn’t call it his best start of the season, but tonight showed a lot of poise and maturity from the now 23-year-old. Five walks aren’t ideal in the least bit, but to grind out 110 pitches over five frames, including working out of a bases-loaded jam in your last frame, he did just what he needed to.

Speaking of needs, the Red Sox NEEDED to break out in a big way on the offense, and nine runs in the first two frames certainly speaks volumes there. Justin Turner with a two-run shot, Pablo Reyes with four RBIs, Rafael Devers getting on base not just with the long ball and driving in two RBIs of his own, it’s certainly optimistic.

Joely Rodriguez finally made his Red Sox debut and did...things. I’ll chalk it up to needing to get more game reps, but he didn’t blow things out of control. Chris Martin, Ryan Sherriff, and Justin Garza finish this out with an inning a piece, and that’s your ballgame.

We’ll keep an eye on Alex Verdugo, who left as a precaution with left groin tightness, hopefully, it’s nothing too serious.

Thee Studs

Pablo Reyes (.175 WPA, 2-for-5, 1 run scored, 4 RBIs, 1 K)

You want to talk about a free pickup who’s paid dividends immediately? Pablo Reyes has seemingly been doing it all, both with the glove and with the bat. A 4-RBI night, including a crucial two-run double in the bottom of the first inning. A stellar spinning spiked throw to first to let Bello get out of the fifth inning unscathed. A great showcase of what Reyes has done since getting picked up. I know Chaim gets dragged for plucking from the bottom of the barrel, but he’s been a very welcome addition in the meantime.

TIE!

Brayan Bello (.107 WPA, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 7 K)

See my notes above for Bello. I believe he also tied his career high with 7 Ks.

Justin Turner (.107 WPA, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, 1 HR)

Apparently, going on Intentional Talk with Kevin Millar leads to dingers? So says our resident member of the idiots team (the 2004 squad) in the booth after JT went yard. He’s also played in every single one of the Sox’s games this season! While not flashy, he’s done a good job contributing both on and off the field.

Three Duds

Kiké Hernandez (-.033 WPA, 2-for-3, 1 R, 2 RBI)

It’s funny because after missing a couple of games with a hamstring injury, he didn’t really miss too much of a beat. Just the rub when guys contribute more on a certain night.

Jarren Duran (-.024 WPA, 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K)

See the notes above, minus returning from an injury.

Connor Wong (-.013 WPA, 0-for-3)

Just not Wong’s night. It happens!

Play of the Game

With a WPA of .143, the Pablo Reyes RBI double in the bottom of the first was the most impactful play of the game!