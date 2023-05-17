After last night’s offensive explosion the Red Sox look like they’ve woken from a weeklong slumber. Even the first two games against the St. Louis Cardinals were relatively low-scoring affairs before the bullpen gave up the leads.

Young star-in-the-making Brayan Bello takes the mound for the Sox while opposed by a lefty Marco Gonzales.

Lefty crusher Rob Refsnyder gets the start tonight.

Masataka Yoshida takes over at DH while Justin Turner mans first base.

Kiké Hernández starts at shortstop after some time away.

Game 44: Mariners at Red Sox Lineup spot Mariners Red Sox Lineup spot Mariners Red Sox 1 J.P. Crawford, SS Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Ty France, 1B Justin Turner, 1B 3 Julio Rodriguez, CF Rob Refsnyder, LF 4 Jarred Kelenic, LF Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Eugenio Suárez, 3B Masataka Yoshida, DH 6 Cal Raleigh, C Kiké Hernández, SS 7 Teoscar Hernández, RF Pablo Reyes, SS 8 Taylor Trammell, DH Jarren Duran, CF 9 Jose Caballero, 2B Connor Wong, C SP Marco Gonzales, LHP Brayan Bello, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 on WEEI and NESN.