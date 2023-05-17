OTM Open Thread 5/17: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. What a roller coaster last night, right? The bats were back in a big way. Nick Pivetta was...very OK. The Red Sox will try to win the series with the Seattle Mariners tonight at 7:10 PM ET. Brayan Bello takes the hill and then the Sox head west. There’s an off-day tomorrow and then a series against Don Orsillo and the San Diego Padres. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.