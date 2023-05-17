Red Sox Links: Pitching, Pitching, Pitching

Nick Pivetta turned in yet another mediocre performance on Tuesday night, further putting his spot in the rotation into question. Pivetta isn’t too fond of that idea. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

A lot has been made of the Red Sox pitching staff situation over the course of the season. The six-man rotation can’t last forever; eventually, someone will have to head to the bullpen. Add in Garrett Whitlock and Kutter Crawford returning from the IL, and we’ve got ourselves a roster crunch. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

The Red Sox made a few moves to switch up the bullpen on Wednesday, bringing up Ryan Sheriff and Justin Garza. Alex Cora talked about what the lefties bring out of the bullpen. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

In-season promotions are sometimes difficult to come by for minor league prospects, but one Red Sox pitcher dominated all month in Portland and is now headed to AAA Worcester. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

Ahead of the Celtics’ game seven showdown with the 76ers, a few Red Sox veterans were asked about playing in game seven and what that felt like. They talked about the atmosphere and added in a little Celtics talk. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)