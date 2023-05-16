The Seattle Mariners came into Fenway Park in fourth place in the AL West behind the (Trout and Ohtani aside) hapless Los Angeles Angels. They feature a below-average offense scoring 4.49 runs per game against the Red Sox 5.40 runs per game. The Sox trail only the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Los Angeles Dodgers in runs scored. But the Mariners got to face Boston pitching which…has some issues,

The Red Sox pitching staff is also fourth in MLB…at allowing runs. Only the Oakland A’s, Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City Royals have allowed more per game. And those teams have the records to go along with that type of staff because they are also among the lowest run scorers.

Nick Pivetta will take the mound trying to stop the bleeding. However, on the season Pivetta has an ERA of 6.23 and a FIP of 5.79. He’s pitched at least five innings in five of his seven starts in 2023, which is something. And he’s struck out 36 batters against 15 walks. He also gets the better draw of offense tonight. Monday’s game aside, the Mariners should be the weaker opponent, assuming the pitchers don’t fall apart. We cannot assume this. But we will try.

Luis Castillo has the task of shutting down one of the best offenses in baseball. His ERA/FIP difference of 2.70/2.56 shows again that he’s been good and not just lucky. He’s struck out 52 against 9 walks and has given up just 3 home runs to Pivetta’s 8. The Red Sox bats have their work cut out for them.

Game 43: Mariners at Red Sox Lineup spot Mariners Red Sox Lineup spot Mariners Red Sox 1 J.P. Crawford, SS Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Ty France, 1B Masataka Yoshida, LF 3 Julio Rodriguez, CF Justin Turner, DH 4 Jarred Kelenic, LF Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Eugenio Suárez, 3B Jarren Duran, CF 6 Cal Raleigh, C Triston Casas, 1B 7 Teoscar Hernández, RF Emanuel Valdez, 2B 8 Taylor Trammell, DH Reese McGuire, C 9 Kolten Wong, 2B Pablo Reyes, SS SP Luis Castillo, RHP Nick Pivetta, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN