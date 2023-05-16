Red Sox Links: The Pitching Staff Scramble

The Red Sox simultaneously have too many pitchers for staff spots, and not enough good pitchers to win ballgames. With Garrett Whitlock and Kutter Crawford set to rejoin the team on the heels of James Paxton’s return, it’s time to figure something out. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

But then again, these things have a tendency of working themselves out, don’t they? Case in point: there’s a new spot being opened up, as John Schreiber is headed to the IL with a lat issue. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

And moreover, Brennan Bernardino was optioned to Triple-A Worcester following last night’s loss to the Mariners. Bernardino looked like a potential solid middle innings guy in his first few appearances with the team, but subsequently turned into a pumpkin. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

But do the Red Sox even need to find a new bullpen arm to replace Bernardino? Pablo Reyes was out there throwing 34 MPH eephus pitches last night! Who doesn't want to see him break Brock Holt’s record for the slowest pitch in recorded history? (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

As suspected, Kenley Jansen’s violations against the Cardinals on Sunday didn’t spring out of the ether. Cardinals catcher Wilson Contrares admits that he was intentionally trying to mess with Jansen’s timing. (Ryan Gilbert, WEEI)