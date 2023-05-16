Ryan Brasier Is Finally Gone

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode #279. On this episode, Jake Devereaux and Bob Osgood discuss Kenley Jansen’s weekend from Hell, looming rotation decisions, and our favorite Ryan Brasier moments.

We opened the show talking about Kenley Jansen’s two meltdowns in less than 24 hours leading to a sweep at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals. What went wrong and how worried are we about the otherwise stellar closer? Ryan Brasier was designated for assignment; we reviewed whether his legacy will be the highlights of 2018 or the lowlights of everything since.

James Paxton struck out nine in his Red Sox debut and Chris Sale struck out nine more in his third straight dominant outing. How are we feeling about these two lefthanders looking like their former great selves? With both of them entrenched in the rotation for now, who are the two odd men out if Garrett Whitlock returns next week?

We finished the show taking a few Twitter questions, including trying to decipher why Adalberto Mondesi has yet to go on a rehab assignment over 12 months after his ACL injury.

If you have a question for The Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15.