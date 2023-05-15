Mariners 10, Red Sox 1: A Forkin’ Mess

Blah blah blah you see the score in the headline, you know how these stories usually start, so I’m just gonna get into it:

In the first game of the post-Ryan Brasier era, with Kevin Millar as the color man in the NESN booth, Tanner Houck, your new favorite player, got through the top of the first rather quickly:

Tanner Houck ends the first with first strikeout of the night. pic.twitter.com/gfq7PyKHex — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) May 15, 2023

Then Alex Verdugo and Justin Turner singled but George Kirby made Rafael Devers look sort of sickly:

Rafael Devers grounds into a double play, second baseman Kolten Wong to shortstop J. P. Crawford to first baseman Ty France. Justin Turner out at 2nd. Rafael Devers out at 1st.



End of the 1st | 3 outs#SEAvsBOS — LFG Boston Red Sox (@LFGBostonRedSox) May 15, 2023

Houck got through two with another nice whiff:

Tanner Houck, Filthy 83mph Slider. pic.twitter.com/dQHLt2AMvU — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 15, 2023

Could the Red Sox score in the second? As if!

Houck got the M’s in the third, Kirby followed swiftly, like a bird,

The fourth flew by so fast it blurred;

Sadly, that’s where the boring stuff ended,

Because into the bleachers, Cal Raleigh, to the ball, did send-ed(?):

Cal Raleigh - Seattle Mariners (6)

pic.twitter.com/XF8GcfPKjK — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) May 16, 2023

The Sox went fast, the fifth ending quick,

But the Mariners came into the sixth with their tricks;

Ty France hit a triple, you heard me, that’s right,

And score he would, to make it 3-2 on this night;

But temporarily, because up again came Cal Raleigh:

Cal Raleigh goes OVER the Green Monster.



He's homered from both sides of the plate tonight! pic.twitter.com/MSsKXpHxOT — MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2023

Making it 5-0, which stunk, by golly;

Duran led off the sixth with a double, and Raffy, thankfully, has snapped out of his trouble!

Another double made it 5-1,

But that was quite quickly the end of the fun.

The rest of the game was an interminable wait,

As Eugenio Suárez went yard in the eighth;

Eugenio Suárez se une a la fiesta con cuadrangulares hoy



pic.twitter.com/5iNULfiBzR — VenezolanosMLB (@VzlanosMLB) May 16, 2023

This about the time I checked out,

Though more runs were scored; what’s that about?

The game ended Mariners 10, Sox 1 —

But Pablo Reyes pitched before it was done.

(Very poorly, I might add. He did get a hit afterward though.)

BOX