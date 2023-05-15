Mariners 10, Red Sox 1: A Forkin’ Mess

Blah blah blah you see the score in the headline, you know how these stories usually start, so I’m just gonna get into it:
In the first game of the post-Ryan Brasier era, with Kevin Millar as the color man in the NESN booth, Tanner Houck, your new favorite player, got through the top of the first rather quickly:
Tanner Houck ends the first with first strikeout of the night. pic.twitter.com/gfq7PyKHex— Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) May 15, 2023
Then Alex Verdugo and Justin Turner singled but George Kirby made Rafael Devers look sort of sickly:
Rafael Devers grounds into a double play, second baseman Kolten Wong to shortstop J. P. Crawford to first baseman Ty France. Justin Turner out at 2nd. Rafael Devers out at 1st.— LFG Boston Red Sox (@LFGBostonRedSox) May 15, 2023
End of the 1st | 3 outs#SEAvsBOS
Houck got through two with another nice whiff:
Tanner Houck, Filthy 83mph Slider. pic.twitter.com/dQHLt2AMvU— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 15, 2023
Could the Red Sox score in the second? As if!
Houck got the M’s in the third, Kirby followed swiftly, like a bird,
The fourth flew by so fast it blurred;
Sadly, that’s where the boring stuff ended,
Because into the bleachers, Cal Raleigh, to the ball, did send-ed(?):
Cal Raleigh - Seattle Mariners (6)— MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) May 16, 2023
pic.twitter.com/XF8GcfPKjK
The Sox went fast, the fifth ending quick,
But the Mariners came into the sixth with their tricks;
Ty France hit a triple, you heard me, that’s right,
And score he would, to make it 3-2 on this night;
But temporarily, because up again came Cal Raleigh:
Cal Raleigh goes OVER the Green Monster.— MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2023
He's homered from both sides of the plate tonight! pic.twitter.com/MSsKXpHxOT
Making it 5-0, which stunk, by golly;
Duran led off the sixth with a double, and Raffy, thankfully, has snapped out of his trouble!
Another double made it 5-1,
But that was quite quickly the end of the fun.
The rest of the game was an interminable wait,
As Eugenio Suárez went yard in the eighth;
Eugenio Suárez se une a la fiesta con cuadrangulares hoy— VenezolanosMLB (@VzlanosMLB) May 16, 2023
pic.twitter.com/5iNULfiBzR
This about the time I checked out,
Though more runs were scored; what’s that about?
The game ended Mariners 10, Sox 1 —
But Pablo Reyes pitched before it was done.
(Very poorly, I might add. He did get a hit afterward though.)
