Ok, we’re all putting the weekend in the past.

Enter the Seattle Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is a mess but Jarred Kelenic is off to a good start. Their DH is hitting below the Mendoza line. And George Kirby…well, I wanted to make a Zelda joke here but he’s off to a nice start. His ERA/FIP is 2.62/2.65 and he’s following up his already good rookie year by being a bit better. That’s not ideal.

Tanner Houck has been solidly meh. He can have a good outing and then some duds and then something OK. With no competition for his rotation spot we’re hoping he either gets better or Garrett Whitlock gets healthy.

Jarren Duran is leading off! Who’d have expected that in March?

Masa has the day off. As does Kikê. The Red Sox are featuring Enmanuel Valdez and Pablo Reyes in the infield tonight.

Devers hasn’t hit a home run since May 4th, so count this as calling his shot for tonight.

Game 42: Mariners at Red Sox Lineup spot Mariners Red Sox Lineup spot Mariners Red Sox 1 J.P. Crawford, SS Jarren Duran, CF 2 Ty France, 1B Alex Verdugo, RF 3 Julio Rodriguez, CF Justin Turner, DH 4 Jarred Kelenic, LF Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Eugenio Suárez, 3B Triston Casas, 1B 6 Cal Raleigh, C Raimel Tapia, LF 7 Teoscar Hernández, RF Emanuel Valdez, 2B 8 Taylor Trammell, DH Pablo Reyes, SS 9 Kolten Wong, 2B Connor Wong, C SP George Kirby, RHP Tanner Houck, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.