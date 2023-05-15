Red Sox Links: Bobby Dalbec Trade Rumors

It happened! It finally happened! Ryan Brasier — the man who has quite possibly (and not always fairly, to those who remember 2018) become one of the most hated Red Sox players in recent memory — has been designated for assignment. Joely Rodriguez has been activated from the injured list as the corresponding move. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Connor Wong has quickly gained the trust of the Red Sox pitchers and coaching staff behind the plate. And the former infielder now thinks of himself as an “athletic catcher” as opposed to an athlete playing catcher. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

As ugly as the series sweep at the hands of the Cardinals was, there were two massive silver linings: the outstanding starts by James Paxton and Chris Sale. For Chris Sale, he thinks his bounce back was at least partially aided by an improved mental approach. (Keegan Stifel, NESN)

Is Bobby Dalbec on the trading block? Despite his positional versatility in the infield [sarcastic aside] it’s pretty clear that he doesn’t really have a place on this roster (unless he wants to pitch!). According to the legendary Peter Gammons, the Red Sox are actively shopping him. (Connor Ryan, Boston.com)

But all jokes about Dalbec playing shortstop aside, the Red Sox very clearly do have a middle infield problem. There are some updates on that front, as both Trevor Story and Adalberto Mondesi are working out in Fort Myers, but there’s no timeline for either player as of yet. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)