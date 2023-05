Happy Monday. That weekend sure didn’t go well. Red Sox had two-out-of-three well in hand and walked away with nothing.

And then this happened:

Ryan Brasier has been DFA’d by the Red Sox — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) May 15, 2023

So long and thanks for all the fish.

Boston is back in action tonight to begin a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners at 7:10 PM ET.

