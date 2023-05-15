Minor Lines 5/14/2023: Mother’s Day Mediocrity

Another 2-2 day for the affiliates. Better than 0-4!

The WooSox managed to allow just one Red Wings (Nationals AAA) run to cross the plate Sunday afternoon, but at what cost? Oh, getting shut out.... awesome. Who allowed this run in this defensive duel? Kaleb Ort? Par for the course, I guess. Jake Faria and Justin Garza looked incredible, both striking out five (Garza in two innings!) but offensively, the WooSox just could not get anything going, batting 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. It’s also of note that although Jorge Alfaro was the only batter that reached via a hit on Sunday, the Red Wings pitching staff walked eight batters in the contest. But, lack of capitalization on those walks ruined the WooSos, as they grounded into three double plays, and any game a team does that, runs are at a premium. Sadly, they couldn’t reward the solid pitching with a win here.

Ceddanne Rafaela stole six bases in one game on Saturday, and he continued his hot streak Sunday, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Although the team had similar struggles getting runs across the plate as the WooSox, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, the team’s three-run third inning was strong enough to keep the Patriots (Yankees AA) at bay.

The Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox High-A) have been a tough contest all year, coming into the game with a 70% winning percentage. They would prove to collectively be a tough out all afternoon, as the Drive’s defensive play has become an outright liability. The Drive suffered three defensive errors in a stat that’s becoming a regular shameful occurrence for the team. Marcelo Mayer is back in the lineup as a DH, but all four times he came up to bat, he struck out. Blaze Jordan added two strikeouts of his own in a similar 0-for-4 statline. When your third and fourth batters in the lineup go 0-for-8 with six strikeouts, that game is going to be hard to win.

Noah Dean had a rough outing for the SalemSox, allowing 4 runs in as many innings, but the team made up for that by simply teeing off against the Fireflies (Royals A) pitching staff. They had eleven hits and made the most of the Fireflies’ four errors. Salem rallied from two down starting the bottom of the eighth and have a lot to thank of Roman Anthony’s two 2-out RBI hits, as well as thanking Albert Feliz for the walk-off hit to send the Salem mothers home happy.

Hope everyone had a Happy Mother’s Day, and apologies to those having trouble reading these box scores!