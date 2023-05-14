Welp. This should be the Red Sox preparing to finish a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals but (waves hands) things happened.

Corey Kluber and Miles Mikolas are entering the night with ERAs/FIPS of 6.29/6.38 and 5.40/4.59, respectively, Neither off to a particularly strong start.

Masataka Yoshida is riding a 2 game hitting streak after his last streak was broken in Atlanta.

Kenley Jansen has given up 3 or more runs 21 times in his career. Only twice has he done so in back-to-back outings. The other was in 2021 with the Dodgers agains the San Francisco Giants on July 21 and 22. So hopefully there is no history to be made here.

Game 41: Cardinals at Red Sox Lineup spot Cardinals Red Sox Lineup spot Cardinals Red Sox 1 Lars Nootbaar, RF Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Paul Goldschmidt, 1B Masataka Yoshida, LF 3 Nolan Gorman, 2B Justin Turner, DH 4 Nolan Arenado, 3B Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Willson Contreras, DH Jarren Duran, CF 6 Brendan Donovan, LF Triston Casas, 1B 7 Paul DeJong, SS Emanuel Valdez, 2B 8 Dylan Carlson, CF Reese McGuire, C 9 Andrew Knizner, C Pablo Reyes, SS SP Miles Mikolas, RHP Corey Kluber, RHP

First pitch tonight is at 7:10 PM on WEEI and ESPN.