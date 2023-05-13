Game 40: Cardinals at Red Sox

The march of the old dudes continues, as Chris Sale follows James Paxton and Adam Wainwright to the mound today, in advance of Corey Kluber and Miles Mikolas tomorrow. Newly acquired Pablo Reyes is in the starting lineup before I’ve even had a chance to write a “Meet The New Guy” piece about him, which, come on, rude.



It’s breezy out there, but all things considered, we’re looking at one of the best weather evenings we’ve had at Fenway all year. In other words, it’s a great night to get back to winning ways.

