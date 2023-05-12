He’s back! James Paxton is making his Red Sox debut tonight against the St. Louis Cardinals. The veteran lefty made 0 appearances in 2022, 1 in 2021, 5 in 2020, but started 29 games back in 2019. Will he be good? Was all this waiting worth it? We’re about to find out.

Meanwhile the Cardinals are bad. For the first time in a generation this team is in free fall. They signed a top catcher and moved him off the plate. Yadi and Pujols are retired. Arenado is off to a miserable start. Let’s hope they continue to be embarrassing all weekend.

Game 39: Cardinals at Red Sox Lineup spot Cardinals Red Sox Lineup spot Cardinals Red Sox 1 Tommy Edman, 2B Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Paul Goldschmidt, 1B Masataka Yoshida, LF 3 Willson Contreras, DH Justin Turner, DH 4 Nolan Arenado, 3B Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Juan Yepez, LF Jarren Duran, CF 6 Dylan Carlson, CF Triston Casas, 1B 7 Paul DeJong, SS Kiké Hernández, SS 8 Lars Nootbaar, RF Emanuel Valdez, 2B 9 Andrew Knizner, C Connor Wong, C SP Adam Wainwright, RHP James Paxton, LHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM on WEEI and NESN.