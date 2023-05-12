Minor Lines: Injury Scares for Marcelo Mayer and Miguel Bleis

Worcester, L 12-7

Brandon Walter’s ugly season continues, as this makes 4 starts on the year where he’s allowed at least 4 earned runs. Not a great night for David Hamilton, as his 0-fer snaps a mini five-game hitting streak. Jorge Alfaro continues to pound the baseball, though, and you’ve got to wonder: with Connor Wong having solidified his place on the big league team, will Alfaro start clamoring to be moved somewhere?

Portland, L 9-1

Ok, a 9-1 final score looks bad. And the combined 0-9 from the two top prospects on the team, Nick Yorke and Ceddanne Rafaela, isn’t what you want to see, either. But what we should take away from this game is another decent outing from Chih-Jung Liu, who threw 7 no-hit innings his last time out. In fact, if you go back one start further and in the 4 hitless innings he threw last night, he actually threw 13 consecutive no-hit innings. At 24, he’s a touch old for Portland and hasn’t really been considered much of a prospect, but it’s time to keep an eye on him.

Greenville, W 11-7

Nice to see a big night from Edinson Paulino, who hasn’t gotten off to a great start, along with another big night from Blaze Jordan, who has.

But the big story from this game is about who wasn’t on the field: Marcelo Mayer, who has now missed three straight games. Word on the bird app is that it’s a case of shoulder soreness, but the team isn’t too concerned yet and expects him back this weekend.

Salem, W 4-1

Oh boy, another injury scare involving the other stud prospect, Miguel Bleis, who appeared to hurt his hand after fouling off a pitch and was removed from the game in the middle of his at-bat. No updates on him yet.