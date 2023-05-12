Red Sox Links: Is Julio Urías A Future Red Sox Starter?

It seems that just about every day we get another story chronicling how Jarren Duran has turned his career around, often featuring advice from vets like Dustin Pedroia and Jackie Bradley Jr. Today, though, we get new one featuring . . . bedrooms decorated like princess castles and bungalows by the beach. Baseball! (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Kenley Jansen hasn’t exactly turned his career around (because it was never in a bad place) but he has reinvigorated it to an extent, as he’s throwing harder than he has in years. No princess bedrooms and beaches here, he credits therapy and work with a basketball trainer. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Hey, James Paxton starts tonight! Like, in a big league game! One that counts! It’s been a long road back, but according to Paxton, that just means his arm his fresher than his age. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

Can Enmanuel Valdez improve his glove enough to complement what appears to be a big league-ready bat? It’s unclear, and the fact that he hasn’t improved much through his minor league climb doesn’t bode well, but he’s trying, with the help of his teammates. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Any sickos out there interested in MLB mock drafts? If so, here’s one that has the Red Sox taking a local kid: Thomas White, a left-handed pitcher from illuminati world headquarters, aka Phillips Andover. (Carlos Collazo, Baseball America)

Is it too early to start talking about free agency? Ken Rosenthal calls Julio Urías “the most intriguing free agent you’re not talking about.” I’ve actually been predicting that the Sox will go in hard for Urias for over a year now, so speak for yourself, bowtie boy. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)