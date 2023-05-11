Red Sox Links: Mr. 400

Kenley Jansen recorded his 400th save last night, becoming the seventh player in baseball history to do so. Three of the other seven are already in the Hall Of Fame. I will die on the hill of “actually no closers belong in the Hall at all, since probably one-third of all starting pitchers could do what they do,” but I recognize that I’m in an increasing minority here. Congrats to Kenley. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

But of course, Kenley isn’t just compiling stats in his old age here, he’s arguably pitching as good as he ever has in his career, with a notable jump in his velocity. (Mike Petriello, MLB.com)

Brayan Bello made another convincing case that he should stick in the Red Sox rotation last night. According to him, his demotion early this year was a big motivator. (Adam London, NESN)

Bryan Mata has had a disappointing season down in Worcester so far, and now he’s injured. For now, it’s just “shoulder tightness,” but we all know that could lead to something worse. (Alex Speier and Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Does Jarren Duran have Dustin Pedroia to thank for his turnaround with the bat? To be honest, Pedroia’s advice seems pretty basic here, like the type of thing that Duran’s probably heard several times before. But if Duran thinks it helped, who am I to argue? (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)