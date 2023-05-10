The Red Sox risk a three-game losing streak! But with the two-game series they can also split with the Atlanta Braves with just one win.

Last time out Brayan Bello was brilliant. Over five innings he held the Toronto Blue Jays to 2 earned runs (4 overall...shades of his 2022) while striking out 5 and walking just 1. He ran into a little rough patch aided by some errors but make no mistake: Bello was cruising for a while. We keep getting glimpses of his abilities...when will we get a run of several amazing starts?

The Braves are sending lefty Dylan Lee to start the game, probably due to the injury issues that put Max Fried back on the IL. Lee though hasn’t tossed more than 2 innings in any game. He’s been used as a reliever. So is he just an opener? You’ll notice Rafael Devers is starting this one on the bench. That’s a nice bat to have at the ready...

Game 38: Red Sox at Braves Lineup spot Red Sox Braves Lineup spot Red Sox Braves 1 Rob Refsnyder, LF Ronald Acuńa Jr., RF 2 Alex Verdugo, RF Matt Olsen, 1B 3 Justin Turner, 3B Austin Riley, 3B 4 Masataka Yoshida, LF Sean Murphy,DH 5 Jarren Duran, CF Eddie Rosario, LF 6 Kiké Hernández, SS Ozzie Albies, 2B 7 Triston Casas, 1B Travis d'Arnaud, C 8 Connor Wong, C Michael Harris II, CF 9 Emanuel Valdez, 2B Orlando Arcia, SS SP Brayan Bello, RHP Dylan Lee, LHP

First pitch is at 7:20 PM on WEEI and NESN.