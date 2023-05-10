Minor Lines: Flashes of Offense That Didn’t Add Up

Woo Sox vs. Rochester Red Wings

L, 7-3

The Red Wings hit early, scoring six runs by the end of the third inning. Bryan Mata got the loss and did not look sharp. In 2.1 innings of work, he struck out five while walking three and giving up four runs. Kaleb Ort struck out two and walked one. Ryan Fitzgerald and Nico Goodrum both went 2-3, with one of those a HR for Fitzgerald.

Portland Sea Dogs vs. Somerset Patriots

L, 8-4

It was tempting to think of this as “Evil Empire Lite” as the Sox and Yankees AA affiliates went into the game battling at Numbers One and Two in the standings, respectively. Both were flashing some star power, each sending out their organization’s Number Two prospects in Ceddanne Rafaela and Jasson Domínguez. But, put Two and Two together, and you get…8-4. The Sox couldn’t capitalize, going 1-10 with runners in scoring position. Alex Binelas went 2-4 with a pair of singles. Rafaela and Matthew Lugo each had one hit. Nick Yorke and Christian Koss were hitless. Joely Rodriguez, on rehab from the major league club, struck out three and walked one in one inning of work.

Greenville Drive vs. Winston-Salem Dash

L, 8-7

The Drive couldn’t hang on to a healthy lead, but in spite of the loss there was some exciting offense, with Blaze Jordan (3-for-5 with a HR and a pair of doubles) and shortstop Brainer Bonaci (2-for-3, 1 HR 2 BB) keeping the flame lit.

Salem Red Sox vs. Columbia Fireflies

W, 6-5

Salem chipped away with a little bit here and a little bit there. Miguel Bleis was 1-3 with a triple, a walk and an RBI. With five throwing errors between the two teams, the Sox were lucky not to give more away and squeaked out a win.