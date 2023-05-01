Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5: Alex Verdugo Starts the Fire

It occurred to me before I published this article that our audience is not necessarily familiar with the unique features of 1989 Billy Joel single “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” which they can listen to here (we wouldn’t necessarily recommend it, but wouldn’t not recommend it either), a song with very specific cadence and subject matter:

Anyhow, this game story takes place to that tune. It makes a lot less sense without it, much as Billy Joel makes a lot less sense without several flagons of ale.

***

Kluber escapes jam in first;

Al Verdugo not the worst,

Yoshi double/Jays in trouble/it is one to oh

Turner with a(n) RBI

It’s 2-0, my oh my my

Jays strike back/Bo 3-run jack/Kluber bad again

WE DIDN’T START THE FIRE — IT WAS ALWAYS BURNING SINCE THE WORLD’S BEEN TURNING

WE DIDN’T START THE FIRE — IT WAS ALWAYS BURNING SINCE THE WORLD’S BEEN TURNING

Tanner Houck great on mic

Offense not a lot to like

Sox get hits/don’t score shit/it’s still 3 to 2

Jarren Duran takes it deep

It’s 3-3, don’t go to sleep

Valdez homer/First round-tripper/It is 5 to 3

WE DIDN’T START THE FIRE — IT WAS ALWAYS BURNING SINCE THE WORLD’S BEEN TURNING

WE DIDN’T START THE FIRE — IT WAS ALWAYS BURNING SINCE THE WORLD’S BEEN TURNING

Bryan takes the dog outdoors

When he comes back, 5 to 4

Kiké fucks up/Sox good luck up/it is 5 to 5

Enrique with the leadoff hit

Tapia to third on some shit

McGuire biffs it/fly-to-right fields-it/we are to the ninth.

WE DIDN’T START THE FIRE — IT WAS ALWAYS BURNING SINCE THE WORLD’S BEEN TURNING

WE DIDN’T START THE FIRE — IT WAS ALWAYS BURNING SINCE THE WORLD’S BEEN TURNING

Josh Winckowski gets the outs

Al Verdugo wants a shout

Hits a walk-off/hell yes mofo/Sox win 6 to 5.

