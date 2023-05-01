Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5: Alex Verdugo Starts the Fire

It occurred to me before I published this article that our audience is not necessarily familiar with the unique features of 1989 Billy Joel single “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” which they can listen to here (we wouldn’t necessarily recommend it, but wouldn’t not recommend it either), a song with very specific cadence and subject matter:
Anyhow, this game story takes place to that tune. It makes a lot less sense without it, much as Billy Joel makes a lot less sense without several flagons of ale.
***
Kluber escapes jam in first;
Al Verdugo not the worst,
Yoshi double/Jays in trouble/it is one to oh
Turner with a(n) RBI
It’s 2-0, my oh my my
Jays strike back/Bo 3-run jack/Kluber bad again
WE DIDN’T START THE FIRE — IT WAS ALWAYS BURNING SINCE THE WORLD’S BEEN TURNING
WE DIDN’T START THE FIRE — IT WAS ALWAYS BURNING SINCE THE WORLD’S BEEN TURNING
Tanner Houck great on mic
Offense not a lot to like
Sox get hits/don’t score shit/it’s still 3 to 2
Jarren Duran takes it deep
It’s 3-3, don’t go to sleep
Valdez homer/First round-tripper/It is 5 to 3
WE DIDN’T START THE FIRE — IT WAS ALWAYS BURNING SINCE THE WORLD’S BEEN TURNING
WE DIDN’T START THE FIRE — IT WAS ALWAYS BURNING SINCE THE WORLD’S BEEN TURNING
Bryan takes the dog outdoors
When he comes back, 5 to 4
Kiké fucks up/Sox good luck up/it is 5 to 5
Enrique with the leadoff hit
Tapia to third on some shit
McGuire biffs it/fly-to-right fields-it/we are to the ninth.
WE DIDN’T START THE FIRE — IT WAS ALWAYS BURNING SINCE THE WORLD’S BEEN TURNING
WE DIDN’T START THE FIRE — IT WAS ALWAYS BURNING SINCE THE WORLD’S BEEN TURNING
Josh Winckowski gets the outs
Al Verdugo wants a shout
Hits a walk-off/hell yes mofo/Sox win 6 to 5.
Loading comments...