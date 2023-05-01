The AL East is tough. But at least there are fewer games against divisional opponents this season. That doesn’t mean this series isn’t dangerous to the (just over) .500 Red Sox.

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming into Fenway Park 4.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays with an 18-10 record. Tonight’s pitcher, former Minnesota Twins righty Jose Berríos has had a rough start to the season but nothing like the start of Corey Kluber. After getting knocked around for 8 and 6 runs in his first two turns, Berríos allowed just three runs combined in his next three starts while walking two and striking out 18. If there was some April rust it’s gone.

Kluber, for his part, finally ruined in a nice outing. Last time out against the Baltimore Orioles the veteran went 6.0 innings and allowed just one run. He only struck out two but yielded just one walk. The Jays are a big test: can Kluber shake off whatever was wrong in April and continue the 2023 season as something more like his career?

Masataka Yoshida, the man on fire, is batting second tonight.

Triston Casas is in the seven spot still trying to get going.

Reese McGuire is catching today and won’t have a history-making entrance to celebrate Doug Mirabelli’s police escort anniversary.

Game 30: Blue Jays at Red Sox Lineup spot Blue Jays Red Sox Lineup spot Blue Jays Red Sox 1 Bo Bichette, SS Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., DH Masataka Yoshida, LF 3 Matt Chapman, 3B Justin Turner, DH 4 Dalton Varsho, LF Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Whit Merrifield, 2B Jarren Duran, CF 6 Brandon Belt, 1B Kiké Hernández, SS 7 Danny Jansen, C Triston Casas, 1B 8 Cavan Biggio, RF Emmanuel Valdez, 2B 9 Kevin Kiermaier, CF Reese McGuire, C SP Jose Berríos, RHP Corey Kluber, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.