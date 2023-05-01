Big Maple Taps Syrup at Last

Woo Sox vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

W, 5-0

James Paxton got his first win with the Woo Sox! He struck out eight, walked only one and gave up two hits in 5.1 innings. He left the game in the fifth, having retired 11 of the first 12 batters and giving up no runs. Folks, this is what we’ve been waiting for.

The Woo Sox offense was steady, not glamorous. Through a series of singles, a stolen base, a hit-by-pitch, a sac fly and a double, they got the job done. The team went 4-8 with runners in scoring position for their fourth straight victory. Greg Allen is 11-11 in stolen base attempts.

Portland Sea Dogs vs. Erie SeaWolves

W, 6-2 in 10

Most of the excitement occurred in the top of the tenth with the score tied 2-2. Alex Binelas singled and drove in a run, then Matthew Lugo doubled in one more. The Sea Dogs also scored on a ground out and a bases-loaded walk to tack on a total of four runs in the half-inning.

It was a multi-hit game for both Matthew Lugo and Christian Koss. Lugo went 3-4 with a pair of doubles and a single, while Koss hit 2-4 with a triple and a single.

Greenville Drive vs. Hudson Valley Renegades

L, 15-2

It was a rough game for the Drive, as the bats never got going, the pitchers weren’t fooling anybody after the fifth inning, and there were two errors in the field. Blaze Jordan hit a home run but overall the Drive were unable to capitalize, hitting 1-8 with runners in scoring position and leaving six on base.

Salem Red Sox vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Game Postponed due to Weather