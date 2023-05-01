OTM Open Thread 5/1: It’s gonna be May

Happy Monday! Fresh off a series win the Red Sox are no longer alone in last place in the AL East. They share that spot with the New York Yankees! While Boston rides a 6-4 record over the last ten games into May the Aaron Judge Empire is puttering along at 3-7. Don’t get comfortable thought because the Blue Jays are in town for four games. Sitting at 18-10 the Jays enter play with a .643 winning percentage. Walking away with a split here would be awesome. Tonight’s game is a 7:10 PM ET start. Talk about want you want and be good to one another.