Red Sox Links: Chris Sale Is Back! (Again!)

Injury updates! Who wants ‘em! Yu Chang is crying, Kiké Hernandez is limping, Chris Martin is returning, and Kenley Jansen’s back is a’barking! (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Triston Casas, on the other hand, is not injured, he’s just playing like he is. He was given a two-game break on the bench to try to get things right, emotionally, mentally, and physically. Here’s hoping it works. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

In funner, quirkier Triston Casas news, apparently he has a habit of yelling out the location of the pitch as it’s being thrown. It turns out that umps don’t necessarily like that. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

One guy who absolutely did not look injured this weekend was Chris Sale. It’s been a crazy, up-and-down start to the year so far for Sale. What explains the quick turnaround from getting pounded by the Orioles to shutting down the Guardians? The answer, apparently, is a mechanics tweak that has him “gliding” instead of “jumping” now. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Are there some tweaks that can be made to Kaleb Ort’s Ryan Brasier’s mechanics to fix them? If so, you’d think someone would have tried that at some point over the last couple of years. But the Red Sox are going to go back to the drawing board to look at their deliveries. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)