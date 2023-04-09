Game 9: Red Sox (and brooms) at Tigers

These brooms were made for sweeping! And that’s just what the Red Sox hope to do to the Detroit Tigers today: win the third game of the series.

We know the offense can bring it - they’ve scored at least 6 runs six times so far this season - but can the pitching? Specifically the starting pitching? In Kutter Crawford’s 2023 debut he lasted just four innings while allowing 7 runs. The good news: 6Ks against 2 walks. But with 8 hits the righty simply wasn’t fooling enough batters.

With Brayan Bello and Garrett Whitlock (and maybe James Paxton too) on the mend and completing rehab starts, Crawford isn’t long for the rotation. But maybe with a nice outing he can keep his “first called up for a spot start” position intact.

Game 9: Red Sox at Tigers Lineup spot Red Sox Tigers Lineup spot Red Sox Tigers 1 Rob Refsnyder, LF Akil Baddoo, LF 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Riley Greene, CF 3 Justin Turner, DH Javier Báez, SS 4 Alex Verdugo, RF Kerry Carpenter, RF 5 Adam Duvall, CF Spencer Torkelson, 1B 6 Christian Arroyo, 2B Nick Maton, 3B 7 Kiké Hernández, SS Miguel Cabrera, DH 8 Triston Casas, 1B Jonathan Schoop, 2B 9 Connor Wong, C Eric Haase, C SP Kutter Crawford, RHP Matt Boyd, LHP

First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.