Tanner Houck makes his second start of the year and is trying to be the first in the rotation with two “good enough” starts. He was an inning shy of a Quality Start last time out but with any luck can handle the Detroit Tigers.

The Red Sox enter Saturday at 3-4 and with two wins can walk away from Detroit over .500. Early, small sample, etc. but after the long, long, march to .500 of 2022 it’d be nice to get that monkey off their back early with tougher teams on the horizon.

Game 8: Red Sox at Tigers Lineup spot Red Sox Tigers Lineup spot Red Sox Tigers 1 Rob Refsnyder, LF Nick Maton, 3B 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Riley Greene, CF 3 Justin Turner, 1B Javier Báez, SS 4 Masataka Yoshida, DH Kerry Carpenter, DH 5 Adam Duvall, CF Spencer Torkelson, 1B 6 Alex Verdugo, RF Austin Meadows, LF 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Matt Vierling, RF 8 Kiké Hernández, SS Zach McKinstry, 2B 9 Connor Wong, C Jake Rogers, C SP Tanner Houck, RHP Joey Wentz, LHP

First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.